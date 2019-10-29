Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Gogo has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $544.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,844 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh W. Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

