Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.11.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $48,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. Insiders have sold 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $549,865 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,307.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 617,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.