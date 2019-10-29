GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.80

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 1844653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 42,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,238 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 762,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

