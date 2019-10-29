Gifto Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $4.00 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, Binance and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00219311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.01486435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00112764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BiteBTC, Allbit, Bithumb, Binance, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Bittrex, OKEx, Kryptono, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

