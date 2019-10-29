Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Up 31.2% in October

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 285.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 77,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

