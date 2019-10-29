Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 64.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gentex by 26.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $28.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

