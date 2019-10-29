GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) PT Lowered to $43.00 at B. Riley

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.24% from the company’s previous close.

GNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

GENFIT S A/ADR stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.