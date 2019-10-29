General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. General Motors updated its FY19 guidance to $4.50-4.80 EPS.

GM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. 18,189,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,784,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Get General Motors alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.