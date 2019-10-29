General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,255,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 781,672 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

