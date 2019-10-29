GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.49 ($29.64).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €28.91 ($33.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12-month high of €28.81 ($33.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.