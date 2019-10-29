GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Warburg Research reiterated a sell rating and set a target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.36 ($29.49).

ETR:G1A opened at €28.63 ($33.29) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €28.81 ($33.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

