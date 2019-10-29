GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Benchmark

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLIBA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 target price on GCI Liberty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GCI Liberty from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 461,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GCI Liberty has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.36.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,188,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 61.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,134,000 after acquiring an additional 559,940 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the second quarter worth about $30,924,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the second quarter worth about $12,534,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 117.2% during the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 147,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

