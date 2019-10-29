Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) Insider Purchases £100,000 in Stock

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) insider Michael Buckley acquired 2,000,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,667.71).

Shares of GMR opened at GBX 7.45 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.85. Gaming Realms PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.20 ($0.11).

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.