Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

