Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 41.3% in October

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

GMDA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

