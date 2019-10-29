GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $184.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPG. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $140.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $150.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.22.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.76. The stock had a trading volume of 176,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.48. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $191.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.80 and a beta of 1.55.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. The company had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 32.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

