G1 Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,359% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. 359,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $814.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.25. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 274,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 63.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 310,614 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $72.00 target price on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

