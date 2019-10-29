FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Equities researchers at G.Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. G.Research analyst H. Susanto now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. G.Research also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,415. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

