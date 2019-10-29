FY2020 EPS Estimates for PRGX Global Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for PRGX Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRGX. ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ PRGX opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.61.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PRGX Global by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PRGX Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PRGX Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PRGX Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PRGX Global news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,998.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

