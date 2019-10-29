FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,290,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.