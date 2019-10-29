FY2019 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

NYSE EW opened at $237.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $541,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,753 shares of company stock worth $25,853,686. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

