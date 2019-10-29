FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Cut by Analyst

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

CHW stock opened at C$10.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.80. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$8.41 and a 12-month high of C$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.78. The company has a market cap of $174.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.54.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.90 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Steiner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082,732 shares in the company, valued at C$9,627,652.94. Also, insider Comrev Investments Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,949,565. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,397.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

