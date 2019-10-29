FY2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $12.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.31.

CP stock opened at $226.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

