FY2019 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Lifted by Capital One Financial

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACC. TheStreet cut American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

NYSE:ACC opened at $49.88 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,818.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $586,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $223,288.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 98.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,050 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 298.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 729,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,426,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,790,000 after purchasing an additional 508,366 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 159.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 556,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 341,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

