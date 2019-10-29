FY2019 Earnings Forecast for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $520.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.19 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.73%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOVOZYMES A/S/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.