FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 113,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $100,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $16,785,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

