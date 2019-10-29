FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Anthem in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $19.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.40.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.07.

Shares of ANTM opened at $267.67 on Monday. Anthem has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.