FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International Issued By Beacon Securities (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $449.06 million and a P/E ratio of -75.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $18.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

