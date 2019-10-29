FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of SIX opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,880,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,834,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,715,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

