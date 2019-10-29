FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Industries Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $6.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

NYSE:PII opened at $100.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

