FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.28. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 173,720 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCEL. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

