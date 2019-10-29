Frontier Communications (FTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTR opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontier Communications has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTR shares. ValuEngine raised Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $2.00 price target on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

