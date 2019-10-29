Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.34. 60,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,572. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,619,996.38. Also, Director Marc A. Cohen purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $229,283.88.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.