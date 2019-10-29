Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

FELE traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. 232,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,906. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $40,040.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,486 shares in the company, valued at $902,671.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,236 shares of company stock worth $357,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

