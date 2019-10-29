Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $75,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,484.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 39,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $2,632,781.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $7,025,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.