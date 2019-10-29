Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $32.84. 3,558,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. FOX has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

