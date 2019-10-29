Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $129.18 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.