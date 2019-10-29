Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Set at $75.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 92,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 50,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 11.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.