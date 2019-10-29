Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 770,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

