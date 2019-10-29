Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

