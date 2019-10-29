Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Fortune Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that it is poised to gain from the solid product portfolio, shareholder-friendly policies, and strengthening Plumbing, and Doors & Security segments in the quarters ahead. Also, acquisitions will be beneficial. In third-quarter 2019, its earnings and sales lagged estimates by 2.06% and 2.04%, respectively. For 2019, the weak Canadian business and soft demand for building products in the United States remain concerning. Sales growth projection has been lowered to 5-6% from 5.5-6.5% mentioned earlier. Earnings are expected to be $3.53-$3.63 per share, down from $3.53-$3.67 mentioned previously. Also, inflation-related woes and high debts can hurt results. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for 2019 have been lowered.”

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. 1,203,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,286. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $725,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,406 shares of company stock worth $1,687,965 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

