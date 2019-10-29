Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fortinet stock opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,523,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,517,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

