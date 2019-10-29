Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Forsys Metals Corp (TSE:FSY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 73500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33.

Get Forsys Metals alerts:

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops uranium and gold mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the north-east of the town of Swakopmund in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the north east of Valencia.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.