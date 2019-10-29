Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6,936.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 234.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,187,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $196,283,000 after buying an additional 13,450,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $99,934,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 151.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 5,137,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,066,000 after buying an additional 5,021,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $767,550 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

