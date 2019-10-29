Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Shares Up 5.7%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.97, 1,239,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 592,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOMX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,115.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ilan Hadar sold 9,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,671 shares in the company, valued at $432,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. grace capital grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.