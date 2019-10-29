FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,868 Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RA opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

