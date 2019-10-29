FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,927 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 958.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 325.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWFG shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Lampert sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $58,162.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,960 shares in the company, valued at $363,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $48,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

