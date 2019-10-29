FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $51,000 Stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) by 242.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. TT International acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GHG. CLSA set a $15.30 price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

NYSE:GHG opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 46.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.