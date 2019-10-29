FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 7,004 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 1,080.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 24.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 81.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 102,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

JPC stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

