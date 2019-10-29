FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FMC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.47.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,873. FMC has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

